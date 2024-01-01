Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to improve attack
Man City boss Guardiola hits back at Arsenal: You want war? Okay it's WAR!
Solskjaer admits Man City push forced Man Utd into Ronaldo action

Dyche delighted for 2-goal McNeil as Everton defeat Palace

Dyche delighted 2-goal McNeil as Everton defeat Palace
Dyche delighted 2-goal McNeil as Everton defeat PalaceAction Plus
Everton boss Sean Dyche was delighted for his players after their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Dwight McNeil struck twice for the Toffees after Marc Guehi had put Palace ahead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dyche said afterwards:  "I’m delighted for the players, they worked very hard to change a scoreline around.

"You know there’s been question marks over many things and of course there’s been a bit of relief there for me today and relief for the players and that’s a human thing.

"There’s a lot of demand here that we put on ourselves and we have to answer to that and I thought we did today. We certainly did enough to win the game and that’s what was important."

On McNeil, he also said: "It's great to see him back at that level again after that bad incident when he was at Wolves. It was tough for him to come back.

"In an important moment of his career, when he was struggling for goals, we showed the trust in him, and believed in him. He got used to scoring before the incident but we trusted him. From the first moment in this club he showed his hard work and his quality. It's nice to see him score and be decisive for us."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcNeil DwightCrystal PalaceEverton
Related Articles
Glasner needs Palace win against Everton to ease pressure
Jordan says new Everton owners could save the club and turn it around
McNeil says he is "always involved" after switching to central role for Everton