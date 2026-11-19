Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson could be in line for a return to match action in January.

Ferguson has not played a club game since January 2025, where he suffered an ankle injury, during his loan spell at AS Roma.

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That later required surgery in March, and Ferguson's loan was effectively ended as a result, as he returned to Brighton over the summer.

Brighton are keen to avoid any future issues - as Ferguson's early career has already been dominated by injuries - including an ACL tear in 2024.

The 22-year-old has been eased back into light training with the Seagulls, and several return dates have already been put back, but he now appears to be on track.

His contract with Brighton runs until 2028, and the Premier League high-flyers are hoping to have Ferguson fit for the second half of this season and Fabian Hurzeler could offer a clearer update ahead of the trip to Hull City on November 22.