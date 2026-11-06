Hurzeler praises Brighton after Getafe win as title push heats up: We deserved to win...

Fabian Hurzeler says his side weren't perfect but deserved to beat Getafe in what was a heated European clash.

Brighton secured a 1-0 win at Getafe thanks to Malick Yalcouye's header on Thursday night as the Seagulls jumped up to seven points in the Conference League phase.

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Hurzeler's side have started the season in free-scoring fashion, bagging 24 Premier League goals across the opening nine matchweeks which is more than any other side in the division.

It is safe to say Brighton are impressing so far this season, with many tipping the side to forge a title race as well as a European run despite concerns being raised about their rotation.

As Brighton prepare to face Brentford this weekend, Hurzeler heaped praise on to his club who still have room for improvement.

"It’s what we expected. These games in the Conference League are different. You have to beat the low block. You have to understand what the opponents are looking for in the game, and therefore you have to always be patient in these games. I think we did it today.

"We didn't play our best game, to be fair. We had a few moments where we didn't do the simple things on the highest level, but in the end we kept a clean sheet, the fifth clean sheet in a row in this tournament, and then we scored the goal and I think we deserved to win this game.

"It's always important to find solutions, and I have to give a lot of praise to my team because in the end, the players deliver on the pitch. I think it's also a mindset thing. You played twice against Manchester City away then you go to Getafe. In Getafe you don't know what you expect. You play an away game where you have a very loud and energetic atmosphere, and you have to be ready for that,” Hurzeler explained.

Only Arsenal (five) have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Brighton (seven) this season and a clean sheet as well as three points against Brentford could help them jump up to second in the standings.