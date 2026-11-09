Brighton fans 'can dream' of Premier League title charge after moving into second spot

Brighton fans will be hoping to see their side push the title race as deep into the season as possible

Once homeless and destitute, Brighton have defied the odds to emerge as the most unexpected Premier League title contenders since Leicester's fairytale run a decade ago.

Brighton head into the international break proudly sitting second in the Premier League after Sunday's 2-0 win against Brentford.

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Fabian Hurzeler's side have moved above far wealthier clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, with leaders Arsenal only five points ahead of the high-flying Seagulls.

Brighton's climb towards the top of the table could easily be written off as a brief blip before the league's traditional powers reassert their supremacy.

But that would be to ignore the rock-solid foundations laid by Hurzeler and Albion's astute owner Tony Bloom, a professional gambler who has transformed Brighton since taking a major gamble when he bought the club in 2009.

Brighton have won seven of their 10 league games this season, a blistering run that has included a pair of statement victories.

Swatting aside champions Arsenal 3-0 in September while wearing a commemorative kit to mark the club's 125th anniversary was a memorable afternoon.

But beating City 1-0 in Manchester in October - just days after losing a League Cup penalty shoot-out at the Etihad Stadium - showed Brighton have the bloody-minded streak required to cope with the pitfalls of a title race.

In a season in which City are distracted by their appeal against a guilty verdict for financial breaches, Liverpool and Chelsea are rebuilding under new managers and Manchester United are in disarray, there could be an opening for Brighton to replicate Leicester's fairytale title triumph in 2016.

Catching Arsenal will not be easy but Hurzeler admitted there is mounting excitement around his club.

Asked when supporters could start to dream of a title bid, Hurzeler said: "They should be always excited if they watch our game, and that's our job to make them excited.

"I always say they can dream, they can have high expectations on us, but these are things we can't control."

Hurzeler became the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history when Bloom lured him from St Pauli in 2024.

Born in Texas, the 33-year-old German had a modest playing career before turning to coaching, where he caught Bloom's eye by leading St Pauli into the Bundesliga.

His work at Brighton has been even more impressive, taking them to a pair of eighth-place finishes in the Premier League and into this season's UEFA Conference League.

Stampeding bull

Bloom has also been a gleeful disruptor of football's establishment.

When lifelong fan Bloom purchased Brighton, they were languishing in the third tier with significant debts and playing at a ramshackle athletics stadium on the outskirts of the town.

Implementing the ground-breaking use of analytics and advanced scouting technology, Bloom has helped Brighton sign unknown youngsters and turn them into top-level stars.

He brought Brighton back to a purpose-built new stadium in 2011, sparking a golden era that serves as a stark contrast to their chaotic past.

"Anyone walking into Brighton today compared to even 15 years ago would not think it was the same football club," sporting director Mike Cave said.

In keeping with the hipster seaside town's colourful community, Brighton has always been one of English football's more eccentric outposts since their foundation in 1901.

Trophies might have been in short supply on the South coast, but Brighton have a habit of giving their fans unforgettable moments - for better or worse.

A 1983 FA Cup final appearance against Manchester United featured a famous miss by Gordon Smith that could have secured the club's first major silverware.

Brighton were thrashed by United in the replay and crashed out of the top-flight the same season.

An even more catastrophic relegation from the Football League in 1997 was only avoided on the last day of the season after a live bull - used as Hereford's mascot - stampeded onto the pitch during a dramatic draw that saved Brighton from potential oblivion.

The club spent two years in exile, playing their matches 70 miles from Brighton at Gillingham, after the Goldstone Ground, their home since 1902, was sold because of escalating debts.

From the depths of despair, Brighton have emerged unscathed.

"What got this football club through was the determination of its fans. The bucket collections. The protests. The refusal to accept the Albion should disappear," Bloom said.

Whether their dreams of Premier League glory are fulfilled or not, the mere possibility is already a footballing miracle.