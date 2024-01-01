EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW: Spurs face Roma, Galatasaray; Man Utd meet Rangers, Porto

Manchester United will face Rangers and FC Twente in the Europa League's new-look format this season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will meet Galatasaray, Rangers and Roma.

The order of matches for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will be confirmed on Saturday.

British Europa League clubs draw:

Manchester United

Rangers (H)

Porto (A)

PAOK (H)

Fenerbahce (A)

Bodo/Glimt (H)

Viktoria Plzen (A)

FC Twente (H)

FCSB (A)

Rangers

Tottenham (H)

Manchester United (A)

Lyon (H)

Olympiakos (A)

Union SG (H)

Malmo (A)

FCSB (H)

Nice (A)

Tottenham

Roma (H)

Rangers (A)

AZ Alkmaar (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Elfsborg (H)

Hoffenheim (A)