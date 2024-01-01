Tribal Football
EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW: Spurs face Roma, Galatasaray; Man Utd meet Rangers, Porto
Manchester United will face Rangers and FC Twente in the Europa League's new-look format this season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will meet Galatasaray, Rangers and Roma.

The order of matches for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will be confirmed on Saturday.

 

British Europa League clubs draw:

Manchester United

    Rangers (H)

    Porto (A)

    PAOK (H)

    Fenerbahce (A)

    Bodo/Glimt (H)

    Viktoria Plzen (A)

    FC Twente (H)

    FCSB (A)

Rangers

    Tottenham (H)

    Manchester United (A)

    Lyon (H)

    Olympiakos (A)

    Union SG (H)

    Malmo (A)

    FCSB (H)

    Nice (A)

Tottenham

    Roma (H)

    Rangers (A)

    AZ Alkmaar (H)

    Ferencvaros (A)

    Qarabag (H)

    Galatasaray (A)

    Elfsborg (H)

    Hoffenheim (A)

