Tribal Football
Most Read
Rasmus Hojlund offered Man United escape in surprise swap deal
Barcelona pressure Aston Villa over Rashford transfer plans
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
Liverpool plan £95M double bid for Bournemouth pair

Estevao: Many people ask me 'why Chelsea?'

Paul Vegas
Estevao: Many people ask me 'why Chelsea?'
Estevao: Many people ask me 'why Chelsea?'Max Peixoto, DiaEsportivo / Alamy / Profimedia
Estevao Willian has explained his decision to join Chelsea.

The departing Palmeiras winger chose Chelsea over rival offers from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Estevao will move to Chelsea after the Club World Cup, as confirmed by his agent Andre Cury this week.

Writing in the Players' Tribune, the teen stated: "A lot of people are asking me why we chose Chelsea, but they don’t understand how much Chelsea wanted me, and how much belief they have in my potential.

"Those people don’t know about the project they presented to us. To a young player, these things matter a lot, and I know we’ve made the right decision to go to London."

This season, Estevao has seven goals and one assist in 22 appearances for Palmeiras.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEstevaoChelseaPalmeiras
Related Articles
Agent convinced Chelsea, West Ham target Bojang "destined for greatness"
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku exploring exit options
How Man United missed out on Eden Hazard signing revealed