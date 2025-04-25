Estevao: Many people ask me 'why Chelsea?'

Estevao Willian has explained his decision to join Chelsea.

The departing Palmeiras winger chose Chelsea over rival offers from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Estevao will move to Chelsea after the Club World Cup, as confirmed by his agent Andre Cury this week.

Writing in the Players' Tribune, the teen stated: "A lot of people are asking me why we chose Chelsea, but they don’t understand how much Chelsea wanted me, and how much belief they have in my potential.

"Those people don’t know about the project they presented to us. To a young player, these things matter a lot, and I know we’ve made the right decision to go to London."

This season, Estevao has seven goals and one assist in 22 appearances for Palmeiras.