How Man United missed out on Eden Hazard signing revealed

Man United reportedly missed out on the signing of Eden Hazard after refusing to pay the player's agent a "huge backhander".

An explosive report from The Times has revealed that the Belgian was close to sealing a move to Old Trafford but talks fell through due to an unexpected fee.

The report made several allegations regarding John Bico’s conduct, stating that United refused to pay him directly for facilitating the deal.

Hazard would go on to sign for Chelsea, joining from Lille for a reported fee of £32 million, a then record sale for the club.

The situation came to light after Bico was investigated for unconnected charges of financial crime in Belgium.

The Premier League are also looking into the allegations after a £6 million made by an offshore company belonging to Roman Abramovich was made to Bico back in 2013.