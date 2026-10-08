Erling Haaland finally breaks silence on Man City charges: We always have to have a smile

Erling Haaland has broken his silence on Manchester City's charges as he calls for unity and strength.

City were charged by the Premier League with 115 alleged breaches covering the period from 2009/10 to 2017/18, involving financial reporting, sponsorship revenue, player and manager payments, and cooperation with the investigation.

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The club maintain their innocence and have appealed the decision, but if that fails, a hefty punishment such as titles being stripped or omission from the Premier League could be brought about.

What punishment City should receive has yet to be decided but a decision should come by January as rival clubs continue to battle with the club who sit top of the league heading back into club football this weekend.

City travel to Liverpool on Sunday and ahead of the clash, Haaland has called for he and his team to smile through what is a tough time for all involved.

“I care a lot about City, I care a lot about the fans because I am a fan myself and I feel with them as well. We have to stick together, we have to stay with each other and we have to stay positive.”

He then said: "We have to stick together. We have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile.

"So we have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game. We have to stick together; we have to spread the love to each other. So yeah: stick together, and enjoy the ride and smile."

In another sign of unity, Pep Guardiola is expected to attend City’s first home match since they were found guilty when the club face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.