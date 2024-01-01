Eriksson: You must be brave to take England job

Sven Goran Eriksson doesn't envy England's next coach.

Lee Carsley has been named caretaker coach, stepping up from the U21s.

Former England and Manchester City manager Eriksson told the Guardian: "Think about the pressure that will be on the shoulders of the new coach.

"(Gareth) Southgate twice brought the national team to the finals (Euro), once — to the semifinals, and this is not enough for the British. Therefore, the next coach must win. Everything else — failure.

"I'm sorry for the one who comes. If he does not win a major tournament, he will be criticised by — and the players, of course. Anyone who takes up this work will be a brave person."