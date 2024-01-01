Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow
Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans

Eriksson: You must be brave to take England job

Eriksson: You must be brave to take England job
Eriksson: You must be brave to take England job
Eriksson: You must be brave to take England jobAction Plus
Sven Goran Eriksson doesn't envy England's next coach.

Lee Carsley has been named caretaker coach, stepping up from the U21s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former England and Manchester City manager Eriksson told the Guardian: "Think about the pressure that will be on the shoulders of the new coach. 

"(Gareth) Southgate twice brought the national team to the finals (Euro), once — to the semifinals, and this is not enough for the British. Therefore, the next coach must win. Everything else — failure. 

"I'm sorry for the one who comes. If he does not win a major tournament, he will be criticised by — and the players, of course. Anyone who takes up this work will be a brave person."

Mentions
EnglandManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Man City midfielder Rodri praises young England star after Euros final
Foden "frustrated" with Euros performances and wants to improve
Man City defender Stones: Guehi incredible for England