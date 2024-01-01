Eriksen says "football has been pushed forward" in Man Utd's preason

Manchester United have learned their lesson from their preseason tour of last season.

The Red Devils were also in the USA a year ago, but had a lot more traveling to do in that trip.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen believes that football was not the focus of that trip, which negatively impacted their season.

Asked if the tour was more comfortable this time around, Eriksen said: “Yes, 100 per cent. I do think so. It’s different being at a base and traveling less to the games. It definitely is different.

“Obviously last summer is what it is. It’s also a sponsor's trip at the same time as fitness and, looking at it, the football was pushed a little bit backwards last season.

“But I do think this year, football has been pushed forward and the focus is on that. Just in general, there were a lot of flights in between, there were a lot of short trips for one or two days in this city and then the next one.

“We needed to really slow down and acclimatize, because it was a different environment and a different place to train, then a different hotel.

“It did feel like a lot of stuff was going on in a very short period. There's also going to be a lot of stuff on this tour, but it does feel different.

“If we speak next year or in two weeks’ time, maybe I can say it was better or worse, but it’s feeling better.”