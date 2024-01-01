Man Utd veteran Eriksen reveals coaching plans

Tribal Football
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he's preparing for a coaching career.

The Dane has begun taking up his coaching badges.

"I took courses a few weeks ago, but we only took three lessons before we stopped," Eriksen said.

However, the coaching will have to wait.

"Right now I would like to continue at the highest level, but in three years' time my thinking may be different, perhaps at a lower level.

"Mentally I'm still the same, but the body occasionally needs a little more rest to be able to perform at one hundred percent. I haven't been told to leave the club, but we haven't talked about a new agreement either."

