Anderlecht challenging Ajax for Man Utd playmaker Eriksen

Anderlecht are challenging Ajax for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane is considering his future at United and has contact with Ajax.

However, Anderlecht are also keen, where Jan Vertonghen is already working on his former Ajax and Tottenham teammate about a move to Belgium, says HLN.

Eriksen said last week: "I have had two very good years here and am now entering my third season.

"This is a special club and a special city. Moreover, my family feels well at home here, so I am in no hurry at all."