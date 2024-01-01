Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth

Anderlecht challenging Ajax for Man Utd playmaker Eriksen

Anderlecht challenging Ajax for Man Utd playmaker Eriksen
Anderlecht challenging Ajax for Man Utd playmaker Eriksen
Anderlecht challenging Ajax for Man Utd playmaker EriksenAction Plus
Anderlecht are challenging Ajax for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane is considering his future at United and has contact with Ajax.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Anderlecht are also keen, where Jan Vertonghen is already working on his former Ajax and Tottenham teammate about a move to Belgium, says HLN.

Eriksen said last week: "I have had two very good years here and am now entering my third season.

"This is a special club and a special city. Moreover, my family feels well at home here, so I am in no hurry at all."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianAjaxAnderlechtManchester UnitedEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Anderlecht using Danish connection to convince Man Utd veteran Eriksen
Ajax accept Ten Rouwelaar's wish for Man Utd move
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I know Ajax unhappy about Ten Rouwelaar deal