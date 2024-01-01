Eriksen casts doubt on Man Utd stay

Tribal Football
Christian Eriksen has cast doubt on his future at Manchester United.

At this stage in his career, Eriksen admits he wants regular senior football.

He told Sky Sports:  "It depends on what arrives and what happens.

"I'm really happy. My family have settled in Manchester and I like being at Manchester United, but as a football player, you want to play as much as possible."

He also said: "However, it is also a matter of convincing the manager to let you play...so in these terms, I will try to do my things and we will see where we are at.

"I still want to get on the pitch. Obviously I will remain the same person, whether I play or not. I will be the same person, I will try to help others if I can and I will focus on the game. But I still want to be the footballer, not just the sociable guy."

