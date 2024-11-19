England U21 release Hutchinson back to Ipswich

England U21s interim-coach Ben Futcher has spoken about the fitness of Omari Hutchinson.

The coach confirmed that Hutchinson had gone back to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

He was with the team for their 0-0 friendly against Spain, but did not play in the 1-1 draw against Netherlands.

“We’ve been in communication with Ipswich and I spoke to Omari and just felt the best thing to do was go back,” Futcher said following tonight's game.

“He wanted to stay a bit longer but we felt it was best he went back. So, Omari should be OK - hopefully.”

He had previously played for the Jamaican team at senior level, but only in friendly matches.

