Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim
Guti: I urged Real Madrid to sign these two Chelsea players as youngsters

England U21 release Hutchinson back to Ipswich

Ansser Sadiq
England U21 release Hutchinson back to Ipswich
England U21 release Hutchinson back to IpswichAction Plus
England U21s interim-coach Ben Futcher has spoken about the fitness of Omari Hutchinson.

The coach confirmed that Hutchinson had gone back to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was with the team for their 0-0 friendly against Spain, but did not play in the 1-1 draw against Netherlands.

“We’ve been in communication with Ipswich and I spoke to Omari and just felt the best thing to do was go back,” Futcher said following tonight's game.

“He wanted to stay a bit longer but we felt it was best he went back. So, Omari should be OK - hopefully.”

He had previously played for the Jamaican team at senior level, but only in friendly matches.

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
Premier LeagueHutchinson OmariIpswich
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Penney lands Rochdale move after Ipswich exit
Man Utd boss Amorim set to receive boost as Yoro could be ready for Ipswich clash
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace