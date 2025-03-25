England U21 coach Carsley hails Arsenal teen Nwaneri: What an impression he's made!

England U21 coach Lee Carsley sung the praises of Arsenal whiz Ethan Nwaneri after last night's win against Portugal.

Nwaneri struck on debut for the U21s as England won 4-2 at the Hawthorns on Monday night.

Carsley said: "It's definitely a finish he's got.

"So you know he's going to go, touch, finish and he took his goal so well.

“He took his goal so well but we have to keep remembering he's 18, unbelievable isn't it?

“So we just have to encourage these guys, it's important the rest of the team support him as well because I'm not sure it's always going be as progressive as it is.

"But what an impression he has made. It's important we look after him and make sure that, going to the tournament in the summer, is that the right thing.

“Well obviously we'll work with Arsenal and make sure that we're on the same page."