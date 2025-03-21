Arsenal starlet Nwaneri close to new 5 year contract as he turns 18 years old

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is reportedly close to a new 5-year contract this week as he turns 18 years old.

Today saw Nwaneri celebrating his 18th birthday, one year into his 3-year contract he signed last year at 17 which is the youngest eligible age to sign such terms. The Hale End graduate has enjoyed a breakout campaign under manager Mikel Arteta who will be hoping to lockdown his future in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

The teenager scored eight goals before his 18th birthday, no player in the club’s138-year history has ever scored more men’s first-team goals before turning 18 which only pushes the need for a new deal to be presented to the youngster who has attracted attention from Manchester City and Chelsea.

He is one of three key players whose contract is set to expire in 2027 and Mail Online reports that the proposed deal from the Gunners is up to five years in length which would secure his future at the club until he is 23 years old.

Having become the youngest player in English top-flight history when he came on against Brentford back in September 2022 at age 15, he is consistently breaking record after record. Contract negotiations will be in full flow now he has turned 18 especially ahead of the summer transfer window where offers will be flooding in for him from rival clubs who are looking to steal him away.