England U21 coach Carsley confirms Tuchel to attend Euros final

England coach Thomas Tuchel will be in the stands for tonight's U21 Euros final.

England will meet Germany with Tuchel flying in from the USA to attend the game.

England U21 coach Lee Carsley confirmed: “The travel arrangements have been made for him to get to the game, hopefully he gets here on time. He’s been a great support for myself.

“He’s very interested in the players, he’s committed to the Under-21s.

“He was very supportive when I was picking the squad and the information about what he may need for obviously two games himself in the summer.

“We’ll look forward to having him here. I’ve not known him long but he’s a very nice guy. We look forward to welcoming him here.

“He’s been there whenever I’ve needed him in terms of on the phone or a message. Same with the rest of the staff. We’ve got a good relationship.”

England players deserve Euros victory

On his young team, Carsley said: “It helps that they’ve got that experience of winning with England. We believe they can. I’ve got a lot of belief in them.

“They’re an exciting team, they’ve grown as the tournament’s gone on.

“Hopefully they get what they deserve.”

Tuchel has been in Florida this week to follow Manchester City at the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will also attend tonight's U21 Euros final.