England recognition for brother of Arsenal superkid Nwaneri

The younger brother of Arsenal whiz Ethan Nwaneri has earned an England call.

Emerson Nwaneri, 14, is a member of Arsenal's U15 team and is a midfielder like Ethan.

Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website reports Emerson was called up to the England U15 talent ID camp.

Teammate and Gunners goalkeeper Charlie Phillips was also part of the camp.

Emerson Nwaneri is eligible for a scholarship deal from the 2026/27 season.

