Arteta could introduce Arsenal teen Nwaneri against Chelsea as injury crisis continues

Arteta could introduce Nwaneri against Chelsea after injury crisis occurs

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decisions to make regarding his team selection over the weekend.

The Gunners have now lost three of their past six matches and are starting to fall adrift in the Premier League title race.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, following a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan, Arteta may want to freshen up his selection.

Giving youngster Ethan Nwaneri is one option, while Gabriel Jesus may come back into the team.

Martin Odegaard is still not 100 percent fit, but Arsenal may risk him for the Chelsea game.

Their captain has not played since August, given he suffered an ankle injury on international duty.