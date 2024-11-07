Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Man Utd planning double raid on Bayern Munich
He doesn't fit: How long can Chelsea tolerate €120M Enzo as a permanent reserve?
Guardiola brutally turned down Man Utd before joining Man City

Arteta could introduce Arsenal teen Nwaneri against Chelsea as injury crisis continues

Ansser Sadiq
Arteta could introduce Nwaneri against Chelsea after injury crisis occurs
Arteta could introduce Nwaneri against Chelsea after injury crisis occursAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decisions to make regarding his team selection over the weekend.

The Gunners have now lost three of their past six matches and are starting to fall adrift in the Premier League title race.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, following a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan, Arteta may want to freshen up his selection.

Giving youngster Ethan Nwaneri is one option, while Gabriel Jesus may come back into the team.

Martin Odegaard is still not 100 percent fit, but Arsenal may risk him for the Chelsea game.

Their captain has not played since August, given he suffered an ankle injury on international duty.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNwaneri EthanChelseaArsenal
Related Articles
Arteta gives vital Arsenal update on Rice's broken toe ahead of Chelsea clash
Henry: It will be "extremely difficult" for Arsenal to win the league if they lose again
Martinelli: Arsenal must stick together