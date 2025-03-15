Arteta declares Chelsea boss Maresca "a magnificent coach"

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he expected Chelsea to be title contenders this season.

The Gunners host Chelsea on Sunday at Emirates stadium with the Blues battling to stay in the top four.

"From the moment I watched them play in pre-season, understanding how Enzo (Maresca) works and the talent they have in the squad, they were contenders to even win it from the beginning," said Arteta.

"They have so much there. The moment that everything lies together and they find that connection, energy and consistency, I think they can compete with any team."

Arteta worked with Chelsea boss Maresca at Manchester City and continued: "He's a magnificent coach.

"He's very clear what he wants to do, he's been very clear what he wants and how he does it. I really like the way his team plays."