England coach Tuchel reveals plans for Arsenal defender White

England coach Thomas Tuchel hopes to hold talks with Arsenal defender Ben White about ending his exile.

White has refused England selection since walking out on the squad at the Qatar World Cup.

"I will reach out to him," said the German. "It should be a clean start and a clear narrative.

"I will be in the stadiums from January. I will also not distract the players and they should just know, 'OK, the boss is there from January'."

England learned their 2026 World Cup qualifying group on Friday and will face Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra.

