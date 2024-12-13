Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Merino happy for Lewis-Skelly after senior breakthrough

Paul Vegas
Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has welcomed the breakthrough of Myles Lewis-Skelly this week.

Lewis-Skelly made a full debut for the Champions League win against AS Monaco.

Merino told football.london: “We have an amazing squad, you can see it. The competition is at the highest, the level of every single player is huge.

“I think that's good news for the coach, for the club, for the squad because we're pushing each other and everyone has to raise the level to play. So yeah, I think that's a positive.”

He continued: “Yeah, that's another good news.

“That's also good news because you see that every single player who is filling those gaps is doing an amazing job today.

“Myles, with his full debut, did an amazing job. You could see the composure, you could see the quality he has.

“Also, the whole squad helping him is what we're talking about. When you have so much quality in every single player, when you're training every single day with us, you get better. I'm really happy for him and for every player who is just in the squad and doing his best.”

 

