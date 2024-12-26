England coach Tuchel plans talks with Arsenal defender White

England head coach Thomas Tuchel will be pondering how to handle Arsenal defender Ben White.

The centre half, who can also play as a right back, has not played for the Three Lions in years.

White went with England to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, but went home from the squad and never accepted a call up since then.

According to The Telegraph, the issue stemmed from an argument with assistant coach Steve Holland.

While head coach Gareth Southgate did not indicate as much, he was declining to comment to protect his staff.

Whether White agrees to come back will depend on how talks go with Thomas Tuchel.