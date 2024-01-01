England coach Southgate unsure of FA contract plans

Tribal Football
England coach Gareth Southgate says he's not spoken to the FA about a new deal.

The English FA are expected to seek to extend Southgate's contract after Sunday's Euros final.

Asked if he knew if the final will be his last game in charge of England, Southgate said: "No.

"The way my emotions have gone over the last five weeks, it would be ridiculous for me to think about anything beyond Sunday.

"We've got time to make decisions. I won't need weeks. But also, I think I've earned the right to give myself a few days to think things through.

"I know where it would have been if we'd gone out in the group stage, that's for sure! I've a pretty good idea in my head."

