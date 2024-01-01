FA chiefs plan new contract talks with Southgate

England’s FA chiefs want Gareth Southgate to remain as their manager beyond the Euros.

The Three Lions are in the Euro 2024 final, where they will take on Spain for the trophy on Sunday.With 53-year-old Southgate getting to two finals in the past three tournaments, The Mirror states that his job is secure.

Unless he chooses to depart for a sabbatical or a return to club football, he can sign on the dotted line to take England to the 2026 World Cup.

The report outlines that there was never any shift in the FA’s stance towards Southgate.

They admire the job he has done and believe he is the right man for the future as well.