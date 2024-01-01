England coach Carsley blames experimenting on shock Greece Wembley defeat

Greece striker Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice to stun England at Wembley in their Nations League tie on Thursday night.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham had canceled out Pavlidis' opener for Greece on 87 minutes, but the Benfica striker struck again four minutes into injury-time to earn the famous win.

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley admitted afterwards: "We were second best for a lot of tonight, it is disappointing. You are going to get set backs and it's important we respond.

"We tried something different and tried to overload the midfield. We tried it for 20 minutes yesterday, we experimented, and disappointed it didn't come off. It's unrealistic to expect too much and we will have to try again. All the goals were from mistakes, which is disappointing.

"It is definitely an option going forward. When you have someone of (Harry) Kane's quality though it rules it out when he is available. But in the future you have to have the courage and ability to try things.

"We tried something different. It doesn't change anything. My remit is to do the three camps."