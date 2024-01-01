Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium
Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike

England coach Carsley blames experimenting on shock Greece Wembley defeat

England coach Carsley blames experimenting on shock Greece Wembley defeat
England coach Carsley blames experimenting on shock Greece Wembley defeatLaLiga
Greece striker Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice to stun England at Wembley in their Nations League tie on Thursday night.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham had canceled out Pavlidis' opener for Greece on 87 minutes, but the Benfica striker struck again four minutes into injury-time to earn the famous win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley admitted afterwards: "We were second best for a lot of tonight, it is disappointing. You are going to get set backs and it's important we respond.

"We tried something different and tried to overload the midfield. We tried it for 20 minutes yesterday, we experimented, and disappointed it didn't come off. It's unrealistic to expect too much and we will have to try again. All the goals were from mistakes, which is disappointing.

"It is definitely an option going forward. When you have someone of (Harry) Kane's quality though it rules it out when he is available. But in the future you have to have the courage and ability to try things.

"We tried something different. It doesn't change anything. My remit is to do the three camps."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePavlidis VangelisBenfica
Related Articles
Barcelona watching ex-Man Utd fullback Carreras at Benfica
Liverpool boss Slot eyeing Kokcu reunion
Barcelona willing to consider Jan offers for Fati