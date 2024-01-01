England caretaker coach Carsley on anthem debate: Is it unfair?

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley again defended not singing the national anthem before their Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland.

Former Ireland midfielder Carsley stated he would not be singing before the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the 2-0 win, he said: "I think like I said in my first press conference, today is an immensely proud position for myself and for my family.

"I've got so much respect for both national anthems. I'll stand there proud today and like I say, it's a really proud moment and I can't wait for the game. I'm not sure (if it's unfair) to be honest, everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"As a player making my debut in 96 or 97, I was totally focused on the game. It was something I found difficult to get used to in terms of the delay. So I used that time to concentrate and keeping my focus and it hasn’t changed since I started coaching."