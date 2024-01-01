Man City captain Walker not upset after England snub

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has no qualms about losing his England spot.

The veteran, who was at Euro 2024 when England reached the final, was not included by interim boss Lee Carsley this time around.

However, Walker has opened up about his omission from the England squad and stated he has no issues with Carsley’s decision.

Speaking on his 'You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker' podcast, the Man City star said: "With the new manager and everything like that you’re expecting a few changes.

"Obviously disappointed because to represent your country is always the highest thing, especially with England when we’re doing so well.

"But I haven’t played any minutes this season so you have to take it on the chin."

Walker added: "He was really nice, he gave me a ring a couple of hours before the squad was announced and we just had a conversation.

"I said to him I’m on 91 caps, I want to be involved.

"It’s on performances and merit so I think it’s the right call from him. I just need to make sure I’m proving him wrong a little bit in the near future."