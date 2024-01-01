England caretaker coach Carsley loses three senior players

England stars Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden are out of their squad.

The Three Lions are set to be managed by interim boss Lee Carsley for UEFA Nations League games.

As they prepare to take on Ireland and Finland, they will do so without Palmer, Watkins, and Foden.

The latter did not join up with the squad after missing his last club match for Manchester City.

But Palmer and Watkins were assessed by England staff and deemed not fit enough.

The likes of Noni Madueke, Tino Livramento, Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White will get a chance to shine.