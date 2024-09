Kellyman suffers setback at Chelsea

Omari Kellyman has suffered an early setback in his Chelsea career.

The attacker arrived in the summer from Aston Villa.

On his social media account, Kellyman has posted that he has been hit by a new injury in his hamstring.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano adds and writes that the former Villa prospect  is expected to be out for two months.

The 18 year-old moved to Chelsea after making six senior appearances for Villa.