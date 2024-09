England caretaker coach Carsley: I want to go to Saudi Arabia to see Toney play

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley insists Ivan Toney is in his plans.

The striker was sold by Brentford to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal last week.

Carsley said: "I had him in mind (Toney).

"As a temporary national coach, I don't think I can exclude anyone. It would be interesting to go out and watch Ivan play to get a feel for the pace.

"I will certainly follow his development."