England caretaker coach Carsley: I'm not a manager

England interim boss Lee Carsley has made it crystal clear he is not gunning for full responsibility if he takes the job permanently.

The former boss of the Under-21s, Carsley is the interim head coach for the Three Lions for the present UEFA Nations League campaign.

Carsley took over after Euro 2024, when Gareth Southgate departed, but admits that he wants to focus on coaching and not be an overarching manager.

“Looking back to when I first started the manager would do everything, including organizing travel, transfers," Carsley said after a 3-0 win over Ireland.

“Those days are probably gone now. The amount of support now that’s based around a head coach gives coaches the freedom to do what they do best.

“I wouldn’t say I was a manager, definitely not. I see myself as a head coach. I have some real good support around me who help and take a lot of pressure away from me. That’s gives me the chance to coach and be on the grass and hopefully make a difference.

“That’s the way I have got to do it. I couldn’t see myself doing it any other way. I am really lucky with the people that are in charge and are my bosses. They know what my strengths are and aren’t gonna ask me to be anything I am not.

“My strength is coaching, being on the pitch. This (talking) isn’t my strength, what I am doing now. It’s something that I understand that comes with the job, as I saw on Friday. I have my own way of doing it.”