England caretaker coach Carsley demands victory against Ireland

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley is seeking victory against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The Nations League tie will be Carsley final match in charge before Thomas Tuchel takes over and he returns to his U21 role.

Advertisement Advertisement

"In terms of the future, my priority is making sure we get the job done," said Carsley. "We are fully respectful of Ireland and the strengths they have, so we have to make sure we approach the game properly."

back to Villa this afternoon. We won't take any risk on any of the players so, apart from Ezri, we're in good condition."

After starting on the bench against Greece, England captain Harry Kane will start.

"It's not the first time I have been a sub for England," said the Bayern Munich striker. "Since Lee has been in charge, I have only played one game per camp.

"I always want to start every game, I have never shied away from that. We're in a tough stage of the season.

"But whenever called upon, I will always give my all for the team, whether it's off the bench or starting, I will always give my ultimate effort."