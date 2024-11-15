England caretaker coach Carsley delighted with victory over Greece

England interim boss Lee Carsley admitted that his fringe players took their chances last night.

The Three Lions beat Greece 3-0 away from home to take control of their Nations League group.

Advertisement Advertisement

The likes of Curtis Jones and Morgan Gibbs-White were involved for Carsley, who is stepping down after one more game against the Republic of Ireland.

Post-game, he told ITV: "It represents that we are moving in the right direction. We won't get too carried away, we have a big game on Sunday at Wembley.

"It is just important the players played to their strengths. We have a lot of outstanding talent. The players that weren't here, we concentrated on the ones who were. They took their opportunity today.

"Curtis Jones is an outstanding player. He played really well, even without his goal. With his goal it was an excellent performance.

"People were speaking last night about the inexperience in the squad but these players are playing for their clubs at a really high level."