Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Injury scan emerges for Man Utd defender Lisandro
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

England caretaker coach Carsley delighted with victory over Greece

Ansser Sadiq
England caretaker coach Carsley delighted with victory over Greece
England caretaker coach Carsley delighted with victory over GreeceAction Plus
England interim boss Lee Carsley admitted that his fringe players took their chances last night.

The Three Lions beat Greece 3-0 away from home to take control of their Nations League group.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The likes of Curtis Jones and Morgan Gibbs-White were involved for Carsley, who is stepping down after one more game against the Republic of Ireland.

Post-game, he told ITV: "It represents that we are moving in the right direction. We won't get too carried away, we have a big game on Sunday at Wembley.

"It is just important the players played to their strengths. We have a lot of outstanding talent. The players that weren't here, we concentrated on the ones who were. They took their opportunity today.

"Curtis Jones is an outstanding player. He played really well, even without his goal. With his goal it was an excellent performance.

"People were speaking last night about the inexperience in the squad but these players are playing for their clubs at a really high level."

Mentions
Premier League
Related Articles
Liverpool midfielder Jones matches long-time Lee record
Ex-Chelsea coach Morris: Madueke insulted teammates and fans
Antony hoping for fresh chance as Man Utd linked with Flamengo whiz Lorran