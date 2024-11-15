Liverpool midfielder Jones matches long-time Lee record

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones equalled a feat that had been in place for over 42 years.

The youngster got to make his debut for England in a Nations League win over Greece.

Jones, who scored in a comfortable 3-0 win, was the first Liverpool player to score on his Three Lions debut since 1982.

The last person to have that honor was Sammy Lee, with Jones joining illustrious company.

Both of those goals came against Greece, while they also both came in 3-0 wins.

Jones will hope he plays when the Three Lions take on the Republic of Ireland over the weekend.

