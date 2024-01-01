England caretaker coach Carsley defends tactics ahead of Finland tie

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley has defended his tactics ahead of their Nations League tie against Finland.

Carsley didn't play a striker as England were beaten at Wembley by Greece on Thursday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "It's important that we do try something different at times and I think I'll be a better coach for that.

"But I think we'll probably be a little bit more conventional tomorrow night.

"We haven't won a major trophy since 1966, so to think that we can just keep doing it and keep being so close and at some point we are going to get over the line would be naive.

"We have been so close, we have got to acknowledge that but we still haven't won.

"We have got to have the licence to try something different, because I have tried something and it hasn't worked.

"It doesn't put me off trying something again. If anything it makes me think, right what can I do differently? And how can we do something and get it right?"