England captain Kane recalls scoring first Spurs goal in Ireland
England captain Harry Kane has recalled scoring his first goal for Tottenham in Ireland.

Kane scored his first goal for Spurs against Shamrock Rovers.

Bayern Munich striker Kane will captain England tonight against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in their Nations League tie.

"Yeah I remember that one, a great night with Harry Redknapp. To get my first Tottenham goal, first of many, there. It was a great memory," he said.

"My grandparents - my dad’s mum and dad - were born in Ireland and then they moved. So I’ve got some extended family in Ireland and I’m sure they’ll be watching in the pubs, probably wanting Ireland to win but maybe wanting me to score.

"It will be a great game, it will be my first time playing Ireland and I am looking forward to that, I am sure it will be a great atmosphere and I’m respectful to any nation I’m playing against so this is no different."

 

