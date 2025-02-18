England boss Tuchel has missed the majority of Premier League games this season

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly missed more than half of the Premier League weekends since taking charge as England’s new head coach.

The German has attended just two of the five weekends of fixtures since his appointment on January 1, skipping both FA Cup rounds and all four Carabao Cup semi-final games.

This contrasts sharply with Gareth Southgate and ex-assistant Steve Holland, who averaged five top-flight games per week between them.

Tuchel has been allowed to work remotely from Germany as part of his 18-month contract, with a focus on leading England into the 2026 World Cup.

Despite his absences, he has attended some midweek matches, including Chelsea vs Bournemouth and Arsenal vs Tottenham in January.

The Times reports that his approach has raised concerns about his hands-on involvement compared to his predecessor.