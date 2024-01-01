Tribal Football
Endo unhappy with Liverpool exit claims
Wataru Endo insists he's fully committed to Liverpool.

The Japan midfielder is struggling for minutes under Reds manager Arne Slot.

But Endo told Synchronous: “We have a new manager and I think he wants to see every player.

“It is too early to judge anything.

“A club like Liverpool needs the depth of the squad. It needs all the players to play in all these competitions and to win titles.

“I have no idea what people are saying about me, but my plan is staying here. I have been doing what I should do and getting myself in shape.”

