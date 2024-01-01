Schalke in talks with released Liverpool defender Matip

Schalke 04 are keen to bring back released Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

Matip remains a free agent after coming off contract at Liverpool last summer.

BILD says Schalke 04 are trying to convince Matip to return to the club. Schalke, who reside in the 2. Bundesliga, have been in constant contact with Matip since he left Liverpool.

The centre-back is said to have moved back to Gelsenkirchen, but has wanted to spend time with his family, which is why a future decision has been delayed.

And it's suggested there are now two scenarios that could lead Matip to Schalke 04.

Either he signs to find his way back to form in order to land one last big contract with a top club. Or that he returns to finish his career at Schalke 04.

Matip scored 23 goals and 14 assists in 258 competitive games for Schalke 04 at senior level before moving to Liverpool.