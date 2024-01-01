Endo prepared for new Liverpool midfield signings

Japanese veteran Wataru Endo has no issues if Liverpool signs a new defensive midfielder this summer.

The anchorman signed in the summer from VfB Stuttgart and had an impressive first season at the club.

With Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp, Endo knows there will be squad changes.

"I don't care about those reports, but I also think it would be better to get the number six midfielder,” he told ABEMA Sports Time.

“I think there is a possibility that they are viewing a number 10 player Mac Allister as a number six/anchor, but at the moment there aren't many number six players to begin with.

“I had the most opportunities to play, and so did Mac Allister. We also had Thiago Alcantara, but he had a lot of injuries and is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

“We also have a young Spanish player (Bacetic), but it's still unclear as to whether he will be able to contribute immediately.

“Considering my age, I think it might be okay for me to get the number six. But if it ultimately makes the team stronger then I'm all for it, because there will be competition and I just have to win my position again.

“So I'm not really worried about it, and in fact I think it might be okay if I win."