Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Arsenal MUST go for free agent Rabiot

Raheem Sterling could be a good signing for Arsenal, former Gunners legend Emmanul Petit stated in an interview with Tribalfootball.

However, when talk fell upon a fellow Frenchman, Petit almost lost his cool.

“Adrien Rabiot is still a free agent?” a clearly baffled Petit asked when presented by the fact that the former World Cup winner is walking around without a club. Also a former World Champion, Petit wouldn’t hesitate to bring in Rabiot.

“As a number eight, he can bring things that can suit Arsenal perfectly. He's a hard worker. He doesn't score a lot of goals or give a lot of assists, but he does very good work in midfield in terms of movement. Technically as well, he will bring something important in midfield. He's got maturity, personality and as well experience.

“That could be something very good. I think Arsenal are missing experienced players that know what it means to win trophies. He did that with Paris Saint-Germain, he did it with the French national team, he did it with Juventus. And he's a good lad,” says Petit in a statement which might surprise some people, before delivering the punchline.

“I'm more conscious about his mother. But she's not playing on the pitch.”

Speaking of players winning trophies, Arsenal brought in a newly crowned European Champion in Mikel Merino and Emmanuel Petit is a fan.

“I really like him. I followed him when he was playing in Spain last season because they were playing in the same group as Paris Saint-Germain. I think Arteta wants good players with great personalities, but he also wants technical players that can keep the ball. Players with vision that can keep the tempo of the game and Merino brings that.”

