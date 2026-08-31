Emery wanted 'to kill' Chelsea over Martinez and Rogers transfers

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has insisted there are no friendly relations between his club and Chelsea following their latest transfer deal.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez opted joined Chelsea from Villa over the weekend, as the eighth deal between the clubs in the past four years, on the back of Nicolas Jackson heading in the other direction.

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No two Premier League clubs have exchanged more players, on permanent or loan deals, during that period.

Villa are now looking to bring in more players before tomorrow's transfer deadline - with Ollie Watkins heading to the Saudi Pro League - and Emery rejected suggestions of positivity over so many of his key names heading to Stamford Bridge.

"Good relations? They want to kill us and we want to kill them!

"We have good players and we can sign one player off them - it's not a good relationship - it's a deal for money and a deal for players.

"I'm happy for Emiliano Martinez and Morgan Rogers. I know I'm not happy for Chelsea."

Villa return to home soil in Premier League action tonight, as defending champions - and Emery's former team Arsenal - in town following his 4-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on opening weekend.