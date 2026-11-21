Aston Villa manager Unai Emery remained upbeat despite his side being held to a goalless draw by Sunderland on Saturday.

The Villans dominated possession at Villa Park but struggled to break down the Black Cats' resolute defence.

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Nevertheless, the Spaniard praised his players' control, insisting their continued improvement was encouraging.

“My reflections around the match we played is being positive,” he told VillaTV after the game.

“I know it’s not enough, the result, but how we are doing our process with the new players, with our demands, and how we are at home here feeling better and better during the season, is really something very important, how we have to do it.

“Today, one point was not enough, but the last match against Fulham, we conceded more than today, we weren’t controlling the game like we did today.

“Each match we are trying to analyse, to improve things. Today, we controlled the game, we dominated, we shot more than them, we got (in) their box a lot of times.

“I am lacking of some actions offensively, a little bit more intense or aggressive, trying to get with more players in their box.

“We are going to analyse and try to understand how we can continue getting better, but today, one step forward, clear, how is the idea, the style we were working here the last four years and through it achieving our objectives.”