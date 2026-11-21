Thomas Meunier has praised Jules Ahoka following Sunderland's goalless Premier League draw against Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old made his first top-flight start at Villa Park, replacing injured captain Granit Xhaka, and delivered an assured performance as the Black Cats secured a valuable away point.

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Meunier was impressed with Ahoka's composure while expressing admiration for the youngster's development since joining Sunderland from Royal Antwerp.

“Jules was playing in Belgium six months ago for Royal Antwerp and now he is like f****** Busquets,” Meunier told the club website.

“He is unbelievable, and it is fantastic to see.”

“It's a wonderful point. When we see where we come from, we had one win against Fulham before our win against Chelsea.

“It's four out of six against two Champions League teams. It's a good result.

“Everyone spoke about commitment and that's what we've seen today, particularly from the whole squad.

“We are at the bottom of the league. We have to get points, it doesn't matter the way. To succeed, we have to commit, sacrifice and give 100% defensively and offensively.”