Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara expressed disappointment after Saturday's goalless Premier League draw against Sunderland.

Despite dominating possession at Villa Park, Unai Emery's side struggled to break down the resilient Black Cats.

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Kamara acknowledged the positives but admitted frustration at dropping points, despite extending their unbeaten league run to seven matches.

“It’s not the result we wanted,” Kamara told the club website.

“But we played in a positive way, keeping the ball really well, so I’m happy for that.

“I think we deserved to win, but it’s like that.”

Kamara added: “It’s difficult to play against a low block, and they’re very good in transition.

“We need to play fast, to have fast actions to create something, but it was very difficult to play against this type of team.

“We need to improve for the next game.”