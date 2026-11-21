Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris believes his side have laid a solid foundation for further improvement following their goalless Premier League draw at Aston Villa.

The Black Cats delivered a disciplined performance at Villa Park, building on last weekend's victory over Chelsea to collect four points from two matches.

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The Frenchman praised his players' defensive organisation and determination, insisting their recent displays provide encouragement.

“Hard to beat, probably the key words,” Le Bris told the club website.

“We knew before the game that Villa, like Chelsea two weeks ago, are a really strong side. Many talented players, threats everywhere, on the pitch, on the bench, and they are really well organised and well coached.

“If you are not strong as a team, as a block against this kind of team, it's just suicide. I think the lads handled the game plan really well.

“They defended really well, so I'm really proud of that. With the ball, we had opportunities as well, which is good.”