Maresca pleased with "top performance" as Chelsea hammer Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was pleased with victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea won 3-0 via goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer.

Maresca said afterwards: "The performance was very good. Top performance on and off the ball and very happy with the three points."

On Enzo and Jackson scoring again, he continued: "They are attacking players, they need to be in the box when we are attacking. We saw today that they scored in both games. Enzo was in the right position so we just need to continue."

On goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's performance, Maresca added: "We don't have any doubt, it is more outside noise about him. But we are very happy because he is helping us saving goals and helping in the build up."

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana was forced off and Maresca said: "It's a muscular problem, looks like a hamstring, we'll see.

"No idea at the moment (how long he'll be out for)."