Emery reveals Villa must move on from PSG loss and focus on European qualification

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash with Newcastle United.

After a gut-wrenching Champions League exit to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Villa must bounce back against the Magpies if they want to stand any chance of qualifying for Europe’s top competition next season. Emery first opened up on the midweek defeat and how his side must quickly move on.

Advertisement Advertisement

Villa must move on from PSG clash

“It’s done. Everything we did is done. Take our experiences together here, try to analyse to continue improving things, but thinking the next matches, the match tomorrow.

“Everything we are doing, of course, we are enjoying, we are trying to share with our supporters, we are trying as well to get our performances for everything, but now, Premier League, tomorrow's match.

“The most important for me now, is how they are, the players. We are going to train this afternoon. We are going to try to test the players, how they are for tomorrow.

“Tomorrow’s match is our objective, and the level they (Newcastle) have is similar level as PSG’s team.”

Villa can still leapfrog Newcastle

Villa face Newcastle and Manchester City back to back which makes their quest for European qualification very difficult. Emery revealed that anything is possible in the final games of the season even against a Newcastle side who are on top form.

“The first step (is) tomorrow. The first three points we will face against favourites to be in the top five, because they are now really performing very well, they are winning a lot of matches in a row, getting a lot of points.

“They are now in their best moment. They are performing very well, they are winning matches, they are feeling confident, they are feeling so strong.

“They have five points more than us. It means a lot, how we are, how they are, how important is the match tomorrow.

“Still 18 points to play (for) in (the) Premier League, and they have five points in advantage.”

Villa have a fully fit squad

Finally, Emery provided some team news and admitted that he has practically a full squad to play with this weekend as players such as Andrés García, Donyell Malen and Leon Bailey recovered behind the scenes.

“The most important for me now is how they are, the players,” he told media at the pre-match press conference.

“We are going to train this afternoon, we are going to try to test the players how they are for tomorrow.

“It’s good news that in the last matches we’ve been recovering a lot of players. At the beginning, every player is available for tomorrow. We’ll test them if someone can feel something or is tired more than normal.”