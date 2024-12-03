Emery on how Villa can improve: We have to analyse small details they are punishing us

Emery on how Villa can improve: It is about the details and we are working on it

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has opened up on how his side can improve this season ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Villa are currently on their longest winless run since going six without a victory in the league since 2020 as Emery looks to turn their form around. The Spanish coach believes the devil in the details when it comes to his squad as he spoke in his recent press conference.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The confidence is always about balance. When we win the confidence is higher, when we are losing the confidence is under our usual level. We have to be in our process as well understanding each moment.

"We are trying to focus with the players how we are building the team, how we are playing and getting results. We have to analyse small details, they are punishing us a lot. This is the work. The table is so tight, it is about the details and we are working on it."

Villa have only scored more than one goal in one match in their winless run of eight matches in all competitions, Emery was questioned on this lack of firepower and revealed he still has a lot of confidence in his attacking assets.

"The only way I know is to work even harder. Sometimes we score easy, sometimes we don’t score easy. Of course, when we create chances, usually with the players we have score goals.

"I am confident even when they are not being clinical. Hopefully tomorrow is a good challenge and a good day to recover scoring, playing well and trying to impose and dominate against the opponent.

"We need to stop them better than the last matches. The solution is to try through our work and try to recover. We want to play being dominating and being successful with our qualities. We are not thinking to win, we are thinking about the process to win."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play